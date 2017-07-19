Fire And Explosions At Lake Texoma Marina

UPDATED | July 19, 2017 11:45 AM July 19, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Boats, explosions, fire, Highport Marina, Lake Texoma, Marina

POTTSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews are on Lake Texoma responding to a fire and several explosions at Highport Marina in Pottsboro.

The fire, and subsequent explosions, started on U Dock at the Highport Marina this morning. Flames and thick, black smoke can be seen for miles.

It isn’t know yet how the fire started but flames spread from boat to boat. Texas Game Warden Capt. Steve Stapleton said there are 10 to 15 “large boats” on fire and every one of them will like burn into the water.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal is in charge of the investigation.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

