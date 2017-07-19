Ginobili Indicates He Will Return To Spurs For 16th Season

July 19, 2017 1:13 PM
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Manu Ginobili appears to be putting off retirement for at least another season.

The forward, who turns 40 on July 28, has tweeted that he is re-signing with San Antonio. The 6-foot-6 guard has been a part of four of the Spurs’ five NBA championships.

Ginobili averaged 7.5 points and 18.7 minutes per game last season. In 15 seasons with the Spurs, the native of Argentina ranks in the top five in franchise history in points (13,467), games (992), assists (3,835) and steals (1,349).

The Spurs will need the two-time NBA All-Star. They lost Jonathon Simmons in free agency to Orlando and Tony Parker is expected to be out until at least January after suffering a ruptured left quadriceps tendon in the playoffs.

