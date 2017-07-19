John Wayne Gacy Victim Identified Four Decades Later

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) — DNA analysts at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth made a second positive ID of eight previously unidentified bodies believed to have been victims of mass murderer John Gacy’s killing spree from the mid to late 1970s.

The Cook County Sheriff’s office in Illinois announced on Wednesday the DNA match is that of 16-year old James “Jimmie” Haakenson.

Eight unidentified bodies were discovered inside the crawl space of Gacy’s home in 1978. In 2011 UNT began assisting the Cook County Sheriff’s office in attempting to identify those bodies by use of DNA.

Haakenson’s match is the second of the eight.

A statement from UNT read as follows:

“The UNT Center for Human Identification has been assisting with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office’s Gacy investigation since 2011. Back then, our lab developed DNA profiles from eight unidentified Gacy victims.

These DNA profiles have been continuously compared to family references of missing persons. In addition to a positive association reported in 2011, our DNA analysts recently reported a second positive association using family references submitted by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

We are honored to aid families in finding a resolution in the disappearance of their loved ones.”

Lori Sisterman, Haakenson’s sister says she was overcome by emotion when she received the heart breaking news.

“When he first said it… I’m sorry to inform you victim 24 is your brother. I was stunned. Nothing came out,” says Sisterman.

She did say at least now the family has some closure.

She added, “You know so this is this. This is the reality.”

Gacy was executed in 1994 for the brutal murders and rape of at least 33 teenage boys and young men between 1972 and 1978.