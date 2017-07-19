New Details In Death Of Dallas 4-Year-Old, Mother’s Boyfriend Charged

DALLAS (CBS 11 NEWS) – Horrific new details are emerging in the death of a 4-year-old Dallas boy and the subsequent arrest of a 27-year-old man.

According to court documents, Darwin Delgado died of a lacerated liver that “could only occur from inflicted blunt force trauma.” A man described as the mother’s common-law husband, Brandon Gordy, is now jailed and charged with Capital Murder.

It was Friday when Dallas firefighters rushed the little boy to Medical City Hospital in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead. The boy’s mother was at work at a nearby supermarket and told police that she had left her children in Gordy’s care.

Gordy told Dallas Child Abuse detectives that Darwin was in the bathtub and that he briefly left the room to check on another child. Gordy said that when he returned he found the 4-year-old slumped in the tub, with his face partially submerged.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined that the child’s left collarbone was fractured and that his “rectum suffered some type of trauma.” Doctors also found that the little boy’s “lower lip had an injury that was in healing stages but, that his upper lip had an acute injury.”

The boy’s mother told detectives Gordy has a “quick temper” and had on the day prior to her son’s death, grabbed her by the neck and threw her into a wall. The woman also told detectives that two of her children — Darwin and his younger brother — were afraid of Gordy. Child Protective Services was currently investigating Gordy following allegations of abuse involving the younger child.

A CPS spokesperson today would only confirm that the agency had prior contact with the family. Three remaining children in the household, including that 3-year-old boy at the center of the CPS investigation, Gordy’s son and a 5-month-old girl have been removed and placed in protective custody.

CPS officials say an independent third party will investigate the death to determine if the agency could have done more to protect Darwin.

Gordy is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of more than $1 million. He is also facing a family violence charge for the alleged attack on Darwin’s mother.