North Texas Neighborhood Is A Speeding ‘No Man’s Land’

GODLEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Alleged speeding in a Godley neighborhood is so severe, some parents won’t let the kids play outside. On top of that, the Johnson County Sheriff says he can’t write drivers speeding tickets.

“You’ll just hear them gun it. It’s like a raceway,” says homeowner Stacey Naradovy. “When you’ve got your kids, you want them to be able to play and not fear they some car is going to come out of nowhere.”

The speed limit on Windridge Drive is 25 miles per hour. Residents of the subdivision, which is still under construction, asked the builder to add speed bumps.

In a letter, Riverside Homebuilders says, “the public roads in the subdivision are under the control of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.”

Sheriff Adam King pointed the finger right back at the builder.

“The road itself is a private road, so we are not able to enforce traffic violations on it,” said Sheriff King.

The builder did install the speed limit signs.

As for the speed bumps, the builder said no.

The sheriff tells CBS11 these will be county roads eventually, once they’re approved by the county.