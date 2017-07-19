Oak Cliff Drive-By Shooting Turns Into Gun Battle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman were wounded after rounds of gunfire were exchanged outside a convenience store in east Oak Cliff.

According to Dallas police, the incident started as a drive-by shooting and turned into a gun battle. It was around 11 p.m. Tuesday when the man and woman were outside the Big Boyz convenience store on Illinois Avenue.

The pair told investigators they saw a car approach slowly and then someone inside opened fire. Both people standing outside were shot multiple times.

But police say that wasn’t the end of the violence – the driver of the car circled around the block several times. At some point, the owner of the convenience store went outside with a gun and started firing at the vehicle and someone inside the vehicle returned fire. No one at the store was hit in that second round of gunfire.

Both the shooting victims were taken to Baylor Medical Center. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and if the victims were targeted. So far, there has been no description of the suspect/suspects and no arrests have been made.