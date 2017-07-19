CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Oak Cliff Drive-By Shooting Turns Into Gun Battle

July 19, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: east oak cliff, gunfire, Gunfire Exchange, Illinois Avenue, Oak Cliff, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman were wounded after rounds of gunfire were exchanged outside a convenience store in east Oak Cliff.

According to Dallas police, the incident started as a drive-by shooting and turned into a gun battle. It was around 11 p.m. Tuesday when the man and woman were outside the Big Boyz convenience store on Illinois Avenue.

The pair told investigators they saw a car approach slowly and then someone inside opened fire. Both people standing outside were shot multiple times.

But police say that wasn’t the end of the violence – the driver of the car circled around the block several times. At some point, the owner of the convenience store went outside with a gun and started firing at the vehicle and someone inside the vehicle returned fire. No one at the store was hit in that second round of gunfire.

Both the shooting victims were taken to Baylor Medical Center. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and if the victims were targeted. So far, there has been no description of the suspect/suspects and no arrests have been made.

