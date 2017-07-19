Police Release Pic Texas Girl Took Before Electrocution In Bathtub

NEW MEXICO (CBS NEWS) – Police in Lovington, New Mexico have released the last picture taken by a 14-year-old girl who apparently died from electrocution after her plugged-in cellphone made its way into the bathtub she was in.

The photo shows a phone charger plugged into a frayed extension cord next to the bathtub. Police believe Madison Coe sent that photo to a friend minutes before she died. She sent the photo with the message: “When you use and (sic) extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you’re in the bath.”

Last week, Coe’s family told CBS affiliate KRQE that Coe’s Samsung Edge Plus fell into the bathtub.

Felisha Owens, Madison’s step-mom, said eighth-grader had just graduated from middle school in Lubbock was spending the summer with her father in Lovington before heading off to high school in Houston. Then something happened that changed their lives forever.

