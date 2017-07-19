CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Police Release Pic Texas Girl Took Before Electrocution In Bathtub

July 19, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: bathtub, cell phone, cellphone, electrical outlet, Electrocuted, Electrocution, Lubbock, Madison Coe, phone

NEW MEXICO (CBS NEWS) – Police in Lovington, New Mexico have released the last picture taken by a 14-year-old girl who apparently died from electrocution after her plugged-in cellphone made its way into the bathtub she was in.

bathtub electrocution phone Police Release Pic Texas Girl Took Before Electrocution In Bathtub

Police released the last picture that Madison Coe took while in the bathtub. (credit: Lovington Police Department)

The photo shows a phone charger plugged into a frayed extension cord next to the bathtub. Police believe Madison Coe sent that photo to a friend minutes before she died. She sent the photo with the message: “When you use and (sic) extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you’re in the bath.”

Last week, Coe’s family told CBS affiliate KRQE that Coe’s Samsung Edge Plus fell into the bathtub.

madison coe Police Release Pic Texas Girl Took Before Electrocution In Bathtub

Madison Coe died July 9, 2017 at her father’s house in Lovington, New Mexico. (credit: Coe family)

Felisha Owens, Madison’s step-mom, said eighth-grader had just graduated from middle school in Lubbock was spending the summer with her father in Lovington before heading off to high school in Houston. Then something happened that changed their lives forever.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Rest Of The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch