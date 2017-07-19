CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Racist Graffiti Sprayed On Mesquite Church Property

July 19, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: graffiti, New Hope Baptist Church, racism, Vandalism
screen shot 2017 07 19 at 5 15 02 pm Racist Graffiti Sprayed On Mesquite Church Property

Mesquite church vandalism (CBS11)

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A hate crime at a predominately black church in Mesquite has its pastor sad and wondering why.

Buildings and a van outside the New Hope Baptist Church were spray-painted with racist graffiti.

The words and symbols are too graphic or vulgar to show.

Forty children enrolled in a summer camp here were exposed to it when they arrived this morning.

Racially charged messages and even a reference to the murder of  Jordan Edwards were among the images Pastor Reginald Jefferson discovered when he arrived at his church Wednesday morning.

“I have no idea why anyone would use this kind of hatred in this kind of language towards any church at all the church represents love,” said Pastor Jefferson.

The pastor was able to go back and watch the crime recorded on security cameras.

screen shot 2017 07 19 at 5 16 13 pm Racist Graffiti Sprayed On Mesquite Church Property

Mesquite vandalism suspects (surveillance)

Three boys who look like teenagers use a golf club to break one of four cameras.

Then they can be seen on the others breaking a bulb in street light before they pulled out their cans of spray paint and spread hate.

“I’m very hopeful there seem to be some images there that capture these young people and my prayer is that they will be reformed,” said Pastor Jefferson.

Jefferson’s church is mostly black but spreads an all inclusive message to its congregation.

The pastor estimates the damage at about $3,500.

The vandals also stole one of the security cameras but fortunately their were others to help police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch