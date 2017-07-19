Search For Man That Robbed 2 Banks In 2 Days

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a man that robbed two banks in two days.
Officers say the man robbed the Chase Bank on South Lancaster Road July 17, then the Chase Bank on East Mockingbird Lane the following day. Both times he demanded money from tellers, police did not say if he used a weapon.
He is between 50 and 55 years old, 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds.
If you have any information call Detective Winn at (214) 797-0296. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).