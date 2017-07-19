CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

UPDATED | July 19, 2017 8:05 PM July 19, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Brain Cancer, glioblastoma, Sen. John McCain

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Arizona Senator John McCain’s office confirms the Senator  has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The discovery came after he had a blood clot removed above his left eye on Friday, July 14.

“Subsequent tissue pathology reveals that a primary brain tumor known as glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” according to a statement from Senator McCain’s office.

“Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.  The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team.  Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation,” the statement went on to say.

“The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

Meghan McCain released a statement on her father’s diagnosis: “Cancer may afflict him in many ways, but it will not make him surrender.”

CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook spoke with CBSN on Wednesday night and said that McCain and his family are in for a battle.

“We’re all hoping for the best for him and I would caution against trying to make any prognosis and statistics because everyone is different,” LaPook said.

Colleagues began to send their condolences about Sen. McCain, including Sen. Jef Flake, R-Arizona and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin on Twitter.

The location of McCain’s surgery last Friday was not far from the spot on his left temple where he had a cancerous lesion removed in 2000.

“I was in a battle with melanoma,” McCain said at the time. “And I know, and I know somewhat, at least to a small degree, how tough that battle can be.”

Sen. Graham had noted that the normally sharp six-term senator had become forgetful lately.

Most notably, McCain, 80, faltered publicly while grilling former FBI head James Comey last month in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay action on health care legislation.

In a statement, McConnell said: “John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well.”

McCain was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for 5 ½ years.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

