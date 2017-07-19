State House Committee Rejects Texas Expansion Of Marijuana

AUSTIN (KRLD 1080) – The expansion of medical marijuana in Texas was rejected by a State House Committee.

The committee was in the process of passing Governor Greg Abbott’s first call of the Special Session, known as the Sunset Bill, which would reauthorize the Texas Medical Board and four other state agencies through 2019.

During the State Affairs committee public hearing, David Knoll of the Republican Liberty Caucus of Texas tried to sway committee members into adding his amendment.

“To allow doctors to determine the appropriate use of cannabis to prescribe patients. We are concerned that if we are going to have legalized cannabis that is doesn’t come up in front of a board, but rather doctors,” Knoll said.

But the amendment never came up for a vote.

The committee favorably passed the Sunset Bill on to the full House in less than 30 minutes.