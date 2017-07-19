Texas Agency Apologizes For Out-Of-State Toll Billing Errors

AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas Department of Transportation has apologized to drivers who received incorrect toll tag bills or violation notifications for travel in some other states.
TxDOT, in an online statement Tuesday, offered regrets and said agency personnel are working on the problems. The out-of-state issues involve drivers with tags — such as EZTag,
TxTag and TollTag — from toll authorities in the Houston, Austin and Dallas areas.
Texas officials seek to have toll tags work with Kansas and other states but the transfer of some account information between partnering agencies was delayed. Names of the additional states weren’t immediately available.
TxDOT says some customers received pay-by-mail invoices and violations in error.
Department officials have advised Texas toll tag users to call the agency that handles their account to dispute the charges.