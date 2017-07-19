Texas Man Charged After Wife’s Body Found In SUV In Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a North Texas man has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse in Ohio after his wife’s body was found in the back of her sport-utility vehicle.
The Mansfield News Journal reports a judge on Monday set a $1 million bond for 35-year-old Dequalan Harris, of Cedar Hill. He was arrested Saturday in Ohio after Texas police asked officers to check on the missing woman’s vehicle after its onboard system showed its location in Ohio.
Investigators say Dequalan Harris fought with officers before they took him into custody and found the body of Tamara Harris inside the SUV. Family members had reported Tamara Harris and her child missing last week.
Dequalan Harris has pleaded not guilty. Online court records don’t show whether he has an attorney.
A county children’s services agency has taken custody of the child found with Harris.
