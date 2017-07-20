15 Things You Didn’t Know About Dan Brounoff

1) I played soccer ‘ONE’ year when I was in second grade. I played in only one game (lasted two minutes), my team won first place that year and I received a trophy and they spelled my name “D-E-N-N-Y”. I still have the trophy, it sits on my desk!

2) I have been chasing storms for over 35 years, but I am terrified of lightning.

3) I have an autistic son whom is the love of my life.

4) I have a hard time saying “NO”.

5) I did not start college until I was 28 years old.

6) I worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years before I got my first meteorology job in 1999.

7) I had my own lawn service at age 12.

8) I have owned my own business wholesaling and retailing cool-innovative products since 2003.

9) I struck out 16 batters when I was thirteen years old… at a little league all-star game.

10) My father bought me a weather radio from Radio Shack in 1974 and I still have it today….It STILL WORKS!

11) I wanted to be a meteorologist since I was 7 years old.

12) I love kids and the elderly.

13) My mother was 42 and my dad was 57 when I was born in 1966.

14) I LOVE to cook!

15) A have never missed an episode of Survivor. I hope to be on there some day!