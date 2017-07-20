15 Things You Didn’t Know About Mike Rogers

1) Mike has climbed to the highest point in 40 of the 50 states, and stood on ten different spots where three states come together.

2) He once took a selfie with Oprah, in an elevator (her security detail stepped in to prevent a second, “just in case” shot).

3) He never set foot in any bathroom in his inner city high school, over three full years, out of fear of being mugged. He just held it in until he got home.

4) Actually likes liver and onions. Always has.

5) Mike’s first car was a ’74 Chevy Nova hatchback, same make and model as his wife. His was red. Hers, blue.

6) He has never been to Red Lobster.

7) Mike has seen every episode of “Survivor” since it went on the air in May of 2000. Would’ve auditioned long ago had it not been a CBS show.

8) He received rave reviews as Sailor #1 in Dan D. Rogers Elementary School production of “The King and I” (Spring 1973), commanding the stage for every one of the seven seconds he was on it.

9) Mike was initially not a big fan of the name “Other Side of the News,” for his on-air feature, instead preferring “Mike in Your Face” or “Open Mike.” He was overruled.

10) He has a few OCD tendencies. Most notably, all paper currency contained in his wallet must be facing the same direction, with the 1’s closest to the front, then the 5’s, 10’s, etc.

11) Mike has never had a stitch, a broken bone, an operation, or taken any long-term prescription meds.

12) Mike and his wife were re-married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas on their 10th wedding anniversary.

13) His bucket list includes climbing Mt. Kilamanjaro and taking the Trans-Siberian Railway across Russia

14) Mike’s great-great-great-great grandparents on his father’s side had 16 children and apparently ran out of names, giving the younger siblings the names of famous people in history: Napoleon Bonaparte, Mark Anthony, Sarah Bernhardt, and Mike’s great-great-great grandfather, Christopher Columbus Reynolds.

15) Mike’s great-great grandfather on his mother’s side was rumored to be Abraham Lincoln’s illegitimate son. Born in Springfield Illinois in 1860, HIS mother was one of Abe’s housekeepers. He grew up to become a dead ringer for Abe, even doing advertisements dressed up in a stovepipe hat during his later years.