Armed Man And Woman Force Way Past Door, Sexually Assault Homeowner

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding an armed man and woman they say bound, beat and sexually assaulted a woman after forcing their way into her home.

It happened on Boca Raton Blvd in the Woodhaven area.

Thursday morning, the female suspect acted like she was in distress so that the homeowner would open the door. The suspects then attacked her at gunpoint.

Police described the male suspect as black, between 30-40 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and a medium to dark complexion. He was wearing baggy clothes, and has short, shaved hair.

#Video and vehicle of 1 of 2 suspects involved in home invasion, robbery, and sexual assault of #homeowner Please call 817-392-4378 pic.twitter.com/6o90giKFwA — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 21, 2017

The female suspect is black, also between 30-40 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She has short, curly hair, and (see above) was wearing eyeglasses. The suspects were seen in a light-colored, older model Chevrolet Suburban with paper tags on the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 817.392.4469.