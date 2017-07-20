Cedar Hill Driver License Office To Close Permanently Friday

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety will permanently close the Cedar Hill Driver License Office at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

It will transfer that office’s personnel and resources to the Dallas-South Driver License Center.

This consolidation will help control costs, increase efficiency, and fully staff the Dallas South Driver License Center, which offers a greater range of services for the community, according to a DPS news release Thursday afternoon.

The 23,000 square-foot Dallas-South Driver License Center, which opened in 2015, features increased capacity with 42 work stations and new technology to more quickly and efficiently serve customers.

In addition, the facility offers both knowledge and driving-skills testing for commercial driver license applicants.

A new queuing system allows customers to remotely secure a spot in line prior to arriving at the office.

The Dallas-South Driver License Center is located 39025 LBJ Service Road, Dallas, TX 75232.

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to a driver license office altogether and instead take advantage of online services for driver license/ID card renewals, duplicates or address changes by clicking here.

Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

The eligibility requirements for phone renewal and online renewal are the same.

The DPS says the fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals.

Important reminder: Customers may renew their Driver License/Texas ID card one year early prior to their expiration date, which allows them to choose a convenient time that fits their schedule.