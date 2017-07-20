Dallas Residents Celebrate Win Over Sam’s Club

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in an Uptown Dallas neighborhood are celebrating after plans for a controversial Sam’s Club have been scrapped. It is a battle they began waging years ago.

Residents near Uptown Dallas’ Cityplace say the city promised them a vibrant, walkable community, a companion to the nearby West Village. Not big box retail.

“So when it came to light that’s actually that’s what was going to be developed, my neighbors and I felt like there had been a bait and switch,” says Alex More with the East Village Association.

More says the city and developer Trammell Crow Company mislead them about a zoning change.

“It has nothing to do with Sam’s Club,” says East Village Association’s Jonas Park. “It’s more like the promise that’s being delivered.”

So they waged protests, made t-shirts and buttons, and started a petition that garnered nearly 3,000 signatures. A district court judge has now ruled that neighbors were not given adequate notice and voided the part of the ordinance that made room for Sam’s Club.

“We were absolutely ecstatic,” says More. “This was something that we were told from the beginning was impossible and a fight that we couldn’t win.”

Dallas city council member Adam Medrano calls it a great victory for the neighborhood and says the grass roots effort was key.

The developer can still build a wide range of mixed-use facilities, and a spokesperson says, “We are encouraged that the court ruled in our favor to maintain our zoning and we will take this opportunity to work with the city and neighbors to deliver a well-rounded retail community.”

Neighbors hope that’s a precedent that continues beyond the city limits.

“All we’ve ever wanted is to be able to participate and have a seat at the table to have our voices heard,” says More.

CBS11 reached out to Sam’s Club but have not heard back.