Drummers Arrive In North Texas For Shot At Championship

DENTON (CBS11) – The Drum Corp International competition at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton brought out drum corps from across the country.

Each drum corps is made up of elite young musicians between the ages of 14 and 21.

Sue Kuehnhold, the senior manager for DCI says the musicians are of the highest caliber.

“I would say they are pretty much all-star,” she said.

The event has been coming to Denton for several years and organizers say it is always a hit in North Texas.

We sell out every year in Denton, Texas,” said Kuehnhold.

For many of the out of town musicians, one of the biggest challenges of performing on a football field in late July in North Texas is figuring out how to handle the sweltering heat.

Nick Novy, 21, is the drum major for the Seattle Cascades.

“Just today we had some people have to drop out of rehearsals because we’re not used to how much water we need to take in,” said Novy.

The corps performance at this DCI competition will determine where they seed in the World Championship event to be held in Indianapolis in August.