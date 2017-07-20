CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Flower Mound Police Ask For Help Finding 12-Year-Old Girl

July 20, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: amy lee hernandez, Flower Mound, girl, missing, Police

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound Police are asking for help finding a runaway 12-year-old girl.

Amy Lee Hernandez was last seen leaving her parents house July 18, after a fight with her mom and dad.  They live on Southampton Court in Flower Mound.

Amy is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.  She was last seen wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans and dark green high top sneakers.

amy hernandez 11 Flower Mound Police Ask For Help Finding 12 Year Old Girl

Police believe she may be in Carrollton where she has friends.  She also mentioned going to California and New York where she has family and friends.

Amy did not have a phone, money or credit cards when she ran away.

If you have information please call the Flower Mound tip line 972.874.3362.

