Flower Mound Police Ask For Help Finding 12-Year-Old Girl

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound Police are asking for help finding a runaway 12-year-old girl.
Amy Lee Hernandez was last seen leaving her parents house July 18, after a fight with her mom and dad. They live on Southampton Court in Flower Mound.
Amy is 4 feet 8 inches tall, 90 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans and dark green high top sneakers.
Police believe she may be in Carrollton where she has friends. She also mentioned going to California and New York where she has family and friends.
Amy did not have a phone, money or credit cards when she ran away.
If you have information please call the Flower Mound tip line 972.874.3362.