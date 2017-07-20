Heat Advisory Issued For All Of North Texas Through Saturday

A ‘Heat Advisory’ has been issued for all of North Texas through 8pm Saturday!
A strong area of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees through Sunday. Heat index values will approach 110 degrees by the weekend. A slight rain chance return both Sunday and Monday late afternoons.
Headlines:
- 53” surplus of rain at DFW. Slight rain chance returns Sunday and Monday.
- Upper level high will dominate through the weekend.
- Heat index values between 106-110 degrees.
- Check out Venus and the crescent moon…. Friday morning in eastern sky before sunrise.
*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 75*
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Upper 90s. Heat index 104-107 degrees. Wind: SSE: 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Near 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 100. Heat index 105-108 degrees. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: 101. Heat index: 106-110 degrees.
Sunday and Monday: Partly cloudy and continued hot. Slight chance of late day storms. High: Near 100.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny. More heat…no rain. High: Upper 90s.