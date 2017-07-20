Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead From Suicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The singer of the popular alternative band Linkin Park has died.
According to the Los Angeles County coroner, the lead singer of the band Linkin Park, 41-year old Chester Bennington, was found dead early Thursday morning.
Linkin Park was set to perform at the Dallas Starplex at Fair Park in August.
According to TMZ, Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.
