 O.J. Simpson Granted Parole - Expected To Be Released In October  | WATCH LIVE

Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead From Suicide

July 20, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Death, Entertainment, linkin park, Music, suicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The singer of the popular alternative band Linkin Park has died.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner, the lead singer of the band Linkin Park, 41-year old Chester Bennington, was found dead early Thursday morning.

gettyimages 687020150 Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dead From Suicide

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Linkin Park was set to perform at the Dallas Starplex at Fair Park in August.

According to TMZ, Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch