Man Found Shot To Death In Car In South Dallas

July 20, 2017 5:52 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Murder, dallas police, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in his car on Wednesday night.

Authorities say they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of E. Wheatland Road and S. R.L. Turner Thornton Freeway service road at around 6:50 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a male between the age of 45 and 50 years of age suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a Dodge Charger. Dallas-Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a black four-door car, possibly a Mercedez-Benz, pulled up next to the Charger and a person in the black vehicle fired multiple rounds into the victim’s car.

The black vehicle then fled the scene heading north and then possibly east.

Dallas Police haven’t said if they believe the incident is a case of road rage or not.

 

 

 

