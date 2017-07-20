Man Wanted For Attempted Child Abduction In Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man tried to abduct a child in the Kroger parking lot in the 300 block of E. Pioneer Pkwy on Wednesday, July 19, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.
Around 6:00 p.m., a mother was in the Kroger parking lot when a man approached her shopping cart and attempted to take the cart with her infant child seated inside.
Police said the man was unsuccessful and got in the passenger side of an older black Dodge Ram 4-door truck with tinted windows, a chrome grille, and an unreadable paper license plate which left the area.
The suspect is described as a heavy set Hispanic male, 50 to 60-year-old, wearing Khaki pants and a black polo shirt, salt and pepper mustache, dark comb over style hair, with a mole under his left eye.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
The phone number to the Crime Stoppers tip line is 972-988-8477.