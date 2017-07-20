President Trump Wants Senate To Stay And Pass Health Care

President Donald Trump has told Senate Republicans face-to-face they must not leave town for their August recess without sending him an “Obamacare” repeal bill to sign. After being summoned to the White House Wednesday, Senators responded by vowing to revive legislative efforts left for dead twice already this week.

Trump declared “I’m ready to act,” putting the responsibility on Republican lawmakers, not himself.

The developments came just a day after the latest GOP health care plan collapsed in the Senate, leading Trump himself to say it was time to simply let President Barack Obama’s health care law fail.

Complicating matters, the Congressional Budget Office released an analysis Wednesday finding that the repeal-only bill would mean 32 million additional uninsured people over a decade and average premiums doubling.

