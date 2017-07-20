Rookie Jourdan Lewis Will Be In Court To Start Cowboys Camp

July 20, 2017 9:09 AM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, domestic violence, Jourdan Lewis, michigan, NFL

By Mike Fisher
 
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Jourdan Lewis had hoped to “squash’’ the allegations of domestic violence before next week’s start of training camp in Oxnard.

The Dallas Cowboys’ third-round defensive back may still be acquitted, as he insists he will be. But clarity won’t come before camp.
 
Lewis, according to the Detroit News, is set to appear in Michigan criminal court to face allegations from his time at the University of Michigan, with the trial set to begin on Tuesday, July 25, two days after players report to camp.
 
Lewis has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.
 
The Cowboys have expressed confidence in his innocence and character. 
 
