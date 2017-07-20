Spieth Shoots 65 To Take The Early Lead In Open

July 20, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: British Open, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) – Jordan Spieth is off to a smashing start in the British Open.

Spieth Shoots 65 To Take The Early Lead In Open

Jordan Spieth of the United States on the second hole during the first round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 20, 2017 in Southport, England.

The American star played near flawless golf Thursday, shooting a 5-under-65 to take the clubhouse lead at Royal Birkdale. Displaying a fantastic short game whenever he seemed ready to get in trouble, Spieth didn’t make a bogey in the first round of the Open.

Spieth, who already owns a Masters and U.S. Open title, made three birdies on the front and two more on the back. He missed an 8-footer for birdie on the final hole.

Spieth was two clear of Ian Poulter, who finished with a 67.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka put himself in contention in the first round, briefly tying Spieth for the lead at 4 under after making three straight birdies beginning at No. 11. Koepka was at 3 under with two holes to play.

