Spieth Shoots 65 To Take The Early Lead In Open

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) – Jordan Spieth is off to a smashing start in the British Open.

The American star played near flawless golf Thursday, shooting a 5-under-65 to take the clubhouse lead at Royal Birkdale. Displaying a fantastic short game whenever he seemed ready to get in trouble, Spieth didn’t make a bogey in the first round of the Open.

Spieth, who already owns a Masters and U.S. Open title, made three birdies on the front and two more on the back. He missed an 8-footer for birdie on the final hole.

Spieth was two clear of Ian Poulter, who finished with a 67.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka put himself in contention in the first round, briefly tying Spieth for the lead at 4 under after making three straight birdies beginning at No. 11. Koepka was at 3 under with two holes to play.

