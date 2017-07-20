Tasha’s KRLD To Do List: July 20-23, 2017

July 20, 2017 6:13 AM By Tasha Stevens
Tonight at the Allen Public Library, (7/20) Dr. Suzanna Ozsvath will discuss the rise of Hitler at 7:30 p.m. A highly recognized scholar, Dr. Ozsvath is chair of Holocaust studies at University of Texas at Dallas.

It is Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo today. (7/20)

It is also Free Third Thursday at the Trinity River Audubon Center. (7/20)

The DFW Summer Boat Show is happening today through Sunday at Dallas Market hall. (7/20-23)

Ink Master Tattoo Expo is at Richardson Civic center Friday through Sunday. (7/21-23)

Friday Night Drag racing is at TMS Friday night. (7/21)

Don Henley’s 70th Birthday celebration is Saturday at the AAC. (7/22)

Power of Love/Eclipse and Cold As Ice are playing the House of Blues Friday night. (7/21)

The Righteous brothers are playing Arlington Music Hall Saturday night. (7/22)

Killer Queen: The UK’s Premier Queen Tribute is playing the Bomb Factory Friday night. (7/21)

Larry Gatlin is playing the McKinney Performing Arts Center Friday night. (7/21)

“BABFEST 2017” is happening Friday, 7/21 at O’Rileys on Forest Lane in Dallas. Five awesome bands for the nifty price of 10 bucks!

You’ll hear:

  • RAWKUS – (Alternative/Classic Rock from the 80’s & 90’s) featuring the amazing Warren Dunlevy Jr. on lead guitar/vocals
  • COLDSTONE – (High Energy Blues/R&B/Funk) with the dynamic Ryan Cassidy on lead guitar/vocals
  • MOJO FRANKENSTEIN – (Full Throttle Roots Rock) with the brother duo of Mark Taylor on lead vocals/guitar & Luke Taylor on guitar
  • PROPELLER – (Power Pop) original songs of lead vocalist/guitarist Jeff Stachowski
  • EDDIE D – (Classic Rock & Roll) will be opening up the show with his excellent original songs

Celebrate ‘Moon Day’ at the Frontiers of Flight Museum Saturday. (7/22)

It is National Day of the American Cowboy at Stockyards Station in Fort Worth Saturday. (7/22)

Ronnie Milsap is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (7/17)

Midnight Madness at the Inwood Theater Friday night (7/21) will feature “Silence of the Lambs

Earth Wind and Fire and Chic featuring the one and only Nile Rodgers are playing the AAC Sunday night. (7/23)

