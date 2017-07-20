N. Texan Fighting Brain Cancer Focusing On Life

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

N. Texan Fighting Brain Cancer Focusing On Life

July 20, 2017 6:10 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Brain Cancer, Sen. John McCain, glioblastoma, Dennis Kothmann

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – Dennis Kothmann does algebra for fun—and if you think that makes him strange—consider how he greeted a brain cancer diagnosis last fall.

“He exhibited a great deal of joy—it’s hard to explain,” says his wife, Candace, “but, joy, because he said, ‘it’s so good to be alive’.”

Dennis, a retired math teacher, admits that the story is hard to believe—but true. “It didn’t bother me… I have so much faith. Things are going to work out. I’m a positive person.”

utsw glioblastoma patient N. Texan Fighting Brain Cancer Focusing On Life

Dennis Kothmann – glioblastoma patient (CBS11)

Arizona Senator John McCain’s now public battle with brain cancer is raising awareness of a disease that even experts still call a mystery.

Glioblastoma appears to strike at random, with survival rates in the single digits. Symptoms can vary.

“He would walk into a doorway and miss the doorway and hit the side,” recalls Candace.

Dennis’ symptoms also included frequent headaches and confusion.

“I was standing right to his right and he couldn’t see me.”

The algebra problems are helping him to regain some cognitive ground lost when surgeons removed his tumor. He is also relearning how to read as he copes with vision loss as well. Still, he has quite correctly calculated that worry is a waste of time. He sent an upbeat video message to friends and family just after surgery, and has joined an international clinical trial to give science a chance to unravel the mystery of glioblastoma.

“Basic questions about, what causes this? What made me get it and not somebody else? We do not now,” says Edward Pan, M.D., Kothmann’s neuro-oncologist at UT Southwestern’s O’Donnell Brain Institute. Dr. Pan says in general, the life span following a glioblastoma diagnosis is about 15 months. But, he says new research called ‘immunotherapy’ looks to tap patients’ own immune systems to fight the disease.

“Absolutely, there’s hope,” says Dr. Pan. “I don’t look at him as having a death sentence. I don’t know how long he’s going to live; but, we are approaching it one day at a time.”

And the Tarrant county couple is opting to spend that time staying hopeful—and positive.

“We’re really not wasting time with regret, with anger, with fear,” says Candace, “that’s not good energy and it’s a waste of our time together, so why waste our time?”

Meanwhile, Dennis credits “brilliant people at every phase of treatment.”  He says,  “Talk to the smartest people. They’ll figure out what to do.”

And if he could talk to Senator McCain?

“Stay positive and enjoy what you’ve got.”

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch