Thousands Expected For Dollar Day At The Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You could call it an annual, low-cost staycation event. The Dallas Zoo is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors today, on one of its most popular days of the summer — Dollar Days.

Sean Greene, the zoo’s vice president for guest experiences, explained that Dollar Day is the zoo’s way of giving back to a community that they say supports them year-round.

Green said the earlier people show up today, the better it will be for them. “It’s to your advantage to come early. The animals are usually more active, as they’re just coming out to explore they’re habitats [and] the weather’s a little bit cooler.”

Today is going to be hot so zoo officials recommend that visitors take advantage of the cooling stations set up around the park.

Greene said he’s also expecting the newest additions at the zoo to draw some of the biggest crowds. “They can see baby animals like Ajabu the elephant, Bahati — our first lion cub born in 43 years and we do have a new giraffe as well, named Tsavo .”

It’s being recommended that Dallas Zoo visitors take DART, rather than drive, to avoid crowded parking lots.

Dollar Day discounts include $1 admission, snacks and $5 giraffe feedings.