CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
TUNE IN: Expecting O.J. Simpson Parole Decision Before 2 p.m.

Trinity Forest Adventure Park

July 20, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Family, Taryn Jones, Trinity Forest, Trinity Forest Adventure Park, zip line

CBS DFW – Just outside of Dallas a unique adventure awaits! Eat See Play’s Taryn Jones, took the Cadillac XT5 to a tree top play land. Trinity Forest Adventure Park is a combination of a traditional high ropes course and zip line canopy tour.

Are you ready to get off the ground?

First you have to step in, strap on, and gear up. Trinity Forest provides helmets harnesses and gloves.

All climbers get a quick safety lesson and learn how to use their gear. They even have a unique code word in case you get stuck in the trees.

“You have a problem, you need down, shout out fish sticks.” Explained course manager Mark Hammers, to the group.

After a quick ground lesson, it’s time to take on the canopy.

There are five different courses ranging from beginner to advanced. In total there are over seventy different obstacles, twenty different zip lines, and two free falls.

We started on one of the green courses. The series of tight ropes, cargo nets, and tire walks, lead you to the zip lines. After you challenge yourself on the ropes you get to sit back and glide through the trees.

Trinity Forest has a “locked on the line at all times” policy. They use a series of locks on the course making it hard to “accidentally detach” as you, self navigate the ropes.

The higher you go the harder the challenges get. If you’re brave the black course ends with a fifty foot free fall from the top of the canopy. (Trust me, it was a thrill)

The park can be fun for the whole family starting climbers as young as four. However, you should come prepared to break a sweat.

“Know that you’re outside… you need to remember that you’re going to be doing some physical exertion. so stay hydrated bring some snacks, come prepared to get dirty and have fun.” Says Mark.

A ticket allows you three hours to climb as much as you can. And remember, the staff is always below to lend a helping hand just in case you need to yell out “FISH STICKS.”

Taryn’s Tips for Trinity Forest:

  • Wear comfortable clothing and close toed shoes. I’d suggest longer shorts or pants so the harness isn’t rubbing on skin.
  • Pull back long hair in a low pony. Remember you’ll be wearing a helmet.
  • Apply sunscreen and bug repellent… This is the forest!
  • Bring a water bottle. They have water at the base of the course but if you don’t bring your own bottle you’re drinking it straight from the tap (Actually kind of fun)!
  • STAY HYDRATED! Don’t want to get dizzy on the course.
  • That being said, use the bathroom before you start. There’s no bathroom in the trees.
  • Listen to the staff. Especially when learning your gear.
  • Don’t be afraid to shout! Let staffers know if you need help or have a question. They’re incredibly friendly and encouraging. They want you to succeed on the course.
    Go at your own pace. The obstacles are challenging but you can do it.

**SECRET TIP** – There is more than one way to get across some obstacles and the easiest one might not be the most obvious.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch