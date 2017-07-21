2 Dead In Crash On LBJ Freeway In Garland

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are investigating a deadly crash on LBJ Freeway that killed two people Friday morning.
Officials say it happened around 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Jupiter Road.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirms two people were killed in the crash.
There has been no word yet on what caused the deadly crash.
The Texas Department of Transportation reports the freeway is expected to be closed for several hours and well into rush hour as police investigate.