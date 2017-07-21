Dallas Man Sentenced For Repeatedly Sexually Abusing Child

Keidel: What's Left To Say About O.J. Simpson? O.J. Simpson is the most polarizing sports figure of the last 50 years. What people think about him says more about society than about him.

Romo Believes Ezekiel Elliott Will "Figure It Out And Be Fine"Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and now CBS Sportscaster, Tony Romo said he believes Ezekiel Elliott will 'figure it out' when it comes to playing football and avoiding the pitfalls of being a sports celebrity.