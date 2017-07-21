CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Man Sentenced For Repeatedly Sexually Abusing Child

July 21, 2017 3:34 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a child.

A jury indicted 24-year-old Fredi Rodriguez on a first-degree felony of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14-years-old. Prosecutors say the assaults started in March of 2013.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said, “Let today’s sentencing once again underscore our message, if you put children in harm’s way, you will be prosecuted.”

Judge Johnson also thanked the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center and the Garland Police Department for their part in the investigation.

