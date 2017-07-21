CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dan’s Friday KRLD Weather Forecast – July 21, 2017

July 21, 2017 6:05 AM By Dan Brounoff
A Heat Advisory continues for all of North Texas through 8:00 pm Saturday

A strong area of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next few days. High temperatures will approach 100 degrees through Sunday. Heat index values will approach 110 degrees by the weekend. A slight rain chance returns east and SE on Saturday….better chances arrive late Sunday, then again Monday. A return to a dry weather pattern and heat by Wednesday.

  • 47” surplus of rain at DFW.
  • We hit 100 yesterday! Third time this Summer!
  • Heat index values between 106-110 degrees through Sunday.
  • Rain chances returns late Sunday and Monday.

*Normal High: 96…Normal Low: 76*

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Near 100. Heat index 105-108 degrees. Wind: South: 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky, mild and MUGGY! Low: Near 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High: 101. Heat index: 105-108 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued hot. 30% chance of late day storms. High: Near 100.

Monday: Partly cloudy, a bit cooler. 30% chance of storms. High: Mid 90s.

Tuesday – Thursday: Mostly sunny. More heat…no rain. High: Upper 90s.

 

