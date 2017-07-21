DISD Creating Its Own Hall Of Fame

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – The greatest accomplishment for any athlete is to be inducted into a hall of fame. The Dallas Independent School District is creating a hall of fame to honor the best of the best.

That’s inspiring news for former South Oak Cliff basketball standout & state champion Derek Battie who told CBS11 Sports that he’s, “very excited that they took the bold step to finally give us a hall of fame for all the great student athletes to come out of the district.”

Nomination for the inaugural DISD Hall of Fame class is running through the end of September.

To nominate a deserving athlete or coach, click here.

The first class expected to include eight greats, from athletes to coaches to contributors, with the induction ceremony set for next May.