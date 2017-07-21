Happy Hour Spots In Addison

ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – Need to tune out the stress and turn up the fun after a long day?

Eat. See. Play host Taryn Jones heads to Addison to check out some top notch happy hour spots.

First up we went to Mercy Wine Bar and once you step inside, it feels like home. They have over one hundred different types of wines by the glass and if you can’t decide, Mercy has you covered.

“Let’s say you want to try 3 different Pinot Noir’s from 3 different countries… We can customize a flight for you,” says owner Vincent Harvard.

Enjoy a 6 oz. glass of wine for only $6 during their happy hour, Monday- Sunday.

If beer is more your style head to The Flying Saucer Draught Emporium. They have over 200 beers to wash down their traditional pub food. True brew fans can become join the U.F.O Club and become a “Beerknurd.” Once you try all two hundred beers you can become eligible for their “Ring of Honor.”

How does a martini sound? Kenny’s wood fired grill is serving them up using Grey Goose on tap, chilled to 28 degrees. The secret to their signature drink is all in the number of shakes. And no need to worry about your glass getting warm. Kenny’s bartenders have a tricky way of keeping your drink chilled to perfection.

For something a little different check out Addison’s neon pink building- Nate’s Seafood and Steakhouse.

“It’s so unique, so different- everything goes,” Says manager Jonathan Peck.

They’re spicing it up at Nate’s with Cajun cuisine and fresh materials. They’re serving up happy hour everyday of the week but things get jumping Thursdays and Sundays when they add live music to the mix. Nate’s is also perfect for the picky drinker- because they’ve got everything on special.

“Whether it’s wine, liquor, mixed drinks, bottle beer, draft beer, everything is on happy hour,” says Jonathan.

The smell of food alone is enough to make you hungry at Nate’s, so don’t forget to ask about their secret happy hour food menu.