CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT:  WB LBJ Freeway Closed At Jupiter Road After A Deadly Crash  | Check Traffic

Late ‘Batman’ Actor Adam West Honored At Comic-Con

July 21, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Adam West, Batman, Comic-Con, Kevin Smith, Lee Meriwether, Ralph Garman, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) – There are typically a lot of Batmen at Comic-Con, but only one was the subject of a star-filled tribute.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, producer James Tucker, actors Ralph Garman and Lee Meriwether and about 1,000 fans paid tribute to the late Adam West at the pop-culture convention Thursday night.

West played Batman in the 1960s TV series and later voiced the character of Mayor West on “Family Guy.” He died last month at age 88.
Smith said watching West on “Batman” defined his childhood and taught him morality.

Meriwether said that when she played Catwoman and Kitka opposite West in “Batman: The Movie” movie, she could hardly maintain her character’s accent because she was so dazzled by West.

The presentation included highlight reels of West’s work on “Batman” and “Family Guy.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch