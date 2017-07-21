Legendary Wildcatter Boone Pickens Takes Texas-Sized Fall

NEW YORK (AP) – T. Boone Pickens, who is suffering from a series of strokes, took a “Texas-sized fall” that put him in the hospital last week.
In a posting to LinkedIn, the corporate raider and legendary oilfield wildcatter said that he is still mentally strong but that as far as his life goes, “I clearly am in the fourth quarter.”
Pickens, the founder and chairman of Dallas-based BP Capital, suffered several strokes over the holiday and has been undergoing speech therapy. “Just a year ago, I felt immortal, wearing my age with pride (and) even joking about it,” Pickens wrote in the post. “These days, I sometimes find myself literally at a loss for words.”
The 89-year-old Oklahoma State University benefactor said he’s regained 90 percent of his speech through aggressive therapy and determination.
The fall, he says, is just a set-back. Pickens said he can still comprehend and process information well, but has difficulty speaking clearly.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)