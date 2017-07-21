New Anti-Abortion Efforts Begin Moving Through Texas Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cities and counties in Texas couldn’t partner with abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood under a bill moving quickly through the Republican-controlled Senate.
The measure sailed through committee Friday. The vote came one day after Planned Parenthood and others sued Texas over a new state law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure.
Taxpayer money isn’t used to fund abortion procedures and Texas doesn’t allow abortion providers in a state-run program that offers health screenings for low-income women.
Republicans now want to prohibit local governments from partnering with abortion providers for events such as health fairs or giving them grant money.
The bill is expected to clear the Senate next week.
The special 30-day legislative session ends in August.
