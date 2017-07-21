Reliable LB Durant: ‘I’m Returning To Cowboys’

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Justin Durant tells the Fan’s Mike Fisher he’s returning to the Dallas Cowboys and that he’s doing so in “good shape” – something the rest of the linebacking core cannot necessarily claim.

For a variety of reasons, there is some uncertainty regarding the immediate availability of Jaylon Smith, Mark Nzoecha and Damien Wilson.

Cue Durant, the one-time team captain, who will now play a fourth season with Dallas since 2013.

Durant has position flex at linebacker and he has skins on the wall as an NFL starter. But even at age 31, his greatest attribute is, to borrow owner Jerry Jones’ new pet phrase, The fact that one of the greatest sorts of “ability” is “reliability.”