Salvation Army Opens Cooling Stations Across Metroplex

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – As our weekend temperatures inch higher some relief can be found across North Texas thanks to the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is opening its cooling stations across North Texas to give outside workers, the elderly, the homeless, or anyone a little break from the heat.
The cooling stations will have water bottles and the air conditioning cranked up so people can grab a drink and sit for a spell.
Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Rebecca Lex says with our brutal Texas summers the cooling stations make a huge difference for those who are often outside or don’t have AC.
If anyone is looking to help out the Salvation Army could use some donations of boxed fans, which they also give out along with bottled water.
Dallas’s biggest cooling station is at the Salvation Army shelter on Harry Hines, and another big one is in Fort Worth on Lancaster Avenue.
The main cooling stations are open 7-days a week from from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays:
Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)
1007 Hutchins Road
Dallas, TX 75203
Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX 76201
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX 75061
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX 75040
Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610
The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165