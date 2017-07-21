Salvation Army Opens Cooling Stations Across Metroplex

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – As our weekend temperatures inch higher some relief can be found across North Texas thanks to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is opening its cooling stations across North Texas to give outside workers, the elderly, the homeless, or anyone a little break from the heat.

The cooling stations will have water bottles and the air conditioning cranked up so people can grab a drink and sit for a spell.

Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Rebecca Lex says with our brutal Texas summers the cooling stations make a huge difference for those who are often outside or don’t have AC.

If anyone is looking to help out the Salvation Army could use some donations of boxed fans, which they also give out along with bottled water.

Dallas’s biggest cooling station is at the Salvation Army shelter on Harry Hines, and another big one is in Fort Worth on Lancaster Avenue.

The main cooling stations are open 7-days a week from from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays:

Cedar Crest (East Oak Cliff)

1007 Hutchins Road

Dallas, TX 75203

Denton

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, TX 75061

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75069

Arlington

712 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76013

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Garland

451 W. Ave D

Garland, TX 75040

Lewisville

207 Elm Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Plano

3528 E. 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)

3023 NW 24th St

Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County

620 Farley St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165