CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

July 21, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, White House

(CBSNEWS) – White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett has confirmed.

Spicer resigned on Friday morning, shortly after President Trump selected Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Spicer has taken more of a background role in the administration in recent weeks, with deputy White House Press Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking over most of the White House press briefings. CBS News previously reported Spicer was seeking a more strategic communications role in the White House in recent weeks.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch