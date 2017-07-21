Texas Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.6 Percent In June

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate slipped to 4.6 percent in June for the second straight month of declines.
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported last month’s jobless figure compares to 4.8 percent statewide unemployment in May. The Texas jobless figure held steady at 5 percent during March and April.
Labor officials say nationwide unemployment during June was 4.4 percent.
A TWC statement says Amarillo and the Austin-Round Rock area had the lowest unemployment in Texas last month at 3.4 percent. State figures show the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest jobless rate for Texas during June at 8.3 percent.
Officials say the Texas economy expanded in June for the 12th consecutive month with the addition of 40,200 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.
