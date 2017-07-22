More Than 90 Hospitalized During Chance The Rapper Show

July 22, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Chance The Rapper, connecticut, Excessive Drinking, Hartford Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert Friday night featuring Chance the Rapper in Connecticut, authorities said.

gettyimages 805885160 e1500766567526 More Than 90 Hospitalized During Chance The Rapper Show

Chance the Rapper (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

Many were taken to hospitals for excessive drinking.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

The crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s, Foley said. Tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was “extremely prevalent.”

Foley said a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing “severe intoxication.”

Hartford Fire Capt. Raul Ortiz told The Hartford Courant there were so many patients that some had to be taken to hospitals outside Hartford for treatment.

One 19-year-old had a blood-alcohol content of nearly 0.5— eight times the legal limit for driving. John Brancato, assistant director of the pediatric emergency department at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, told the newspaper the young man was admitted to the intensive care unit for close monitoring.

Other artists performing at the concert were Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd.

About 21,000 people attended the concert, Foley said.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch