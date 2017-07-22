Beloved Texas Rangers Fan Sister Frances Dies At 90

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced the passing of one of the team’s most beloved and loyal fans on Saturday.
Sister Frances Evans died Friday night in Fort Worth at the age of 90. “There was no more loyal and passionate Rangers’ fan than Sister Frances…” said the team.
She began attending Rangers games when the franchise moved to Arlington in 1972. She still attended baseball games at Globe Life Park but scaled back visits due to health issues.
“It has been the great honor and privilege of the Texas Rangers organization to have a 47-year association with Sister Frances,” said the team.
Sister Frances would have turned 91 on July 31.