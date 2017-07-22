Beloved Texas Rangers Fan Sister Frances Dies At 90

July 22, 2017 7:40 PM
Filed Under: Sister Frances Evans, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced the passing of one of the team’s most beloved and loyal fans on Saturday.

Sister Frances Evans died Friday night in Fort Worth at the age of 90. “There was no more loyal and passionate Rangers’ fan than Sister Frances…” said the team.

frances Beloved Texas Rangers Fan Sister Frances Dies At 90

Sister Frances Evans (CBS 11)

She began attending Rangers games when the franchise moved to Arlington in 1972. She still attended baseball games at Globe Life Park but scaled back visits due to health issues.

“It has been the great honor and privilege of the Texas Rangers organization to have a 47-year association with Sister Frances,” said the team.

Sister Frances would have turned 91 on July 31.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch