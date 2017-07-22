CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Blind Veteran Injured While Protecting His American Flag

July 22, 2017 10:21 PM
Filed Under: American Flag, Howard Banks, kaufman, Legally Blind, World War II veteran

KAUFMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are seeking information on who pushed down an elderly veteran as he was protecting his American flag that’s been targeted before.

World War II veteran Howard Banks is legally blind, but his memory is sharp at age 92.

Howard Banks (Credit: Yona Gavino/CBS 11)

A day before his birthday on July 11, the veteran said he heard someone outside his home pulling down his American flag from its pole, so he went outside to investigate.

“I walked out, hanging onto the railing and stepped down. That must’ve startled them,” said Banks.

Banks was determined to protect his flag after someone shredded his previous American flag and ripped up his Marine flag about a year ago.

Howard Banks’ American flag. (Credit: Yona Gavino/CBS 11)

“They could see me. I couldn’t see them,” said Banks. “I turned and looked in the other direction, and about then – ‘wham!’ They knocked me down.”

The person trying to take the flag down ran off while neighbors rushed in to help Banks.

Banks has numerous bumps and bruises and he said he even twisted his knee. “On this forearm, it’s kind of sore and rough,” he said. “Both of them. I’ve still got soreness here, but I’m durable. I can take it.”

The injuries he suffered won’t stop him from his life’s mission to honor veterans who sacrifice and serve by displaying his American flag.

“I think we all had that same feeling, that the flag was our identity. We were Americans,” said Banks. “The fact that I’m getting older, and the less I can do… at least I can still do that.”

Banks said he didn’t hear the suspect’s voice so he is unsure if the person was a man or woman. In the meantime, his daughter, neighbors and officers are keeping a close eye on him and his flags.

