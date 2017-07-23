Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Dallas Neighborhood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead in a Dallas neighborhood.
Police say someone shot into a pickup truck on Amanda Street, and the driver was struck.
A woman inside the pickup tried to take control of the vehicle, but it crashed at McCree Road and Pandora Drive.
Both the driver and the woman were taken to a nearby hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.
There has been no word on the woman’s condition.
Police do not have motive for the shooting, but they do not believe this incident was road rage. There have been no arrests made.