North Dallas Standoff Prompts Apartment Evacuations

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police evacuated a north Dallas apartment complex after a man fired shots into one of the units.

Police were able to bring this to an end peacefully without any injuries but not before some tense moments all unfolding before a crowd of evacuees.

People packed the sidewalks and grassy areas surrounding the Suncrest Apartments after patrol officers heard gunshots from the building. The officers weren’t the only ones who noticed the distinct sound and the sight of gunfire.

We were locking the door, and we turned that way as soon as we heard the shots, and it looked like it was yellow and white, and I don’t know,” tenant Melaniie Torres said.

Torres says she and her family live directly below the suspect. Police say the man fired multiple shots into an occupied apartment before barricading himself in his own unit.

“At first we thought it was like a car backfiring or something, but as we were walking we heard something just kind of graze by,” said David McKnight, who lives nearby.

As the SWAT team set up a perimeter, investigators say the suspect fired shots through a wall with SWAT officers on the other side. Police sent tear gas into the unit, and the sound startled the crowd outside. Eventually officers were able to convince the suspect to surrender.

“That’s our goal is to have zero injuries including the suspect,” Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name and say for now they don’t know why he fired the shots. He faces four counts of aggravated assault, and more charges could follow.