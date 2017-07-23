CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

North Dallas Standoff Prompts Apartment Evacuations

July 23, 2017 10:20 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: dallas police, evacuations, standoff, Suncrest Apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police evacuated a north Dallas apartment complex after a man fired shots into one of the units.

Police were able to bring this to an end peacefully without any injuries but not before some tense moments all unfolding before a crowd of evacuees.

People packed the sidewalks and grassy areas surrounding the Suncrest Apartments after patrol officers heard gunshots from the building. The officers weren’t the only ones who noticed the distinct sound and the sight of gunfire.

We were locking the door, and we turned that way as soon as we heard the shots, and it looked like it was yellow and white, and I don’t know,” tenant Melaniie Torres said.

Torres says she and her family live directly below the suspect. Police say the man fired multiple shots into an occupied apartment before barricading himself in his own unit.

“At first we thought it was like a car backfiring or something, but as we were walking we heard something just kind of graze by,” said David McKnight, who lives nearby.

As the SWAT team set up a perimeter, investigators say the suspect fired shots through a wall with SWAT officers on the other side. Police sent tear gas into the unit, and the sound startled the crowd outside. Eventually officers were able to convince the suspect to surrender.

“That’s our goal is to have zero injuries including the suspect,” Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name and say for now they don’t know why he fired the shots. He faces four counts of aggravated assault, and more charges could follow.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch