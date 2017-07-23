Odor Homers Twice, Rangers Sweep Rays With 6-5 Win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rougned Odor homered twice, including back-to-back drives with Carlos Gomez in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Odor’s two-run drive off Brad Boxberger (2-2) tied the score, and Gomez put the Rangers ahead 6-5 two pitches later.

Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers, who had not swept a series of three or more games at Tampa Bay since July 1999. Adrian Beltre tripled and singled, moving within 11 of 3,000 hits.

Matt Bush (3-4) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Jose Leclerc got his second save despite two walks in the ninth.

Aided by four walked from Tyson Ross, the Rays scored three times in the fourth for a 5-2 lead. Mallex Smith had a two-run double and Brad Miller drew a bases-loaded walk.

Beltre got his 37th triple and first since July 20 last year, then scored on Mike Napoli’s sacrifice fly. Odor’s solo homer off Jake Odorizzi to put the Rangers ahead 2-0 in the second.

Odor has six career multi-homer games.

Gallo made it 5-3 in the fifth with his 23rd homer.

Odorizzi gave up three runs and four hits in four-plus innings. He has allowed a homer in 15 consecutive appearances.

Ross gave up five runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed 14 runs over seven innings in last two starts.

Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos departed with a sprained left ankle after a collision at the plate with Adeiny Hechavarria in the fourth. X-rays were negative.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)