15 Things You Didn’t Know About Amanda Guerra

Think you know KRLD Morning Show anchor/reporter Amanda Guerra? Here are 15 things you may not know about her.

1. I had to buy and wear a wedding dress – twice- my senior year in high school. The first was for my graduation from Ursuline Academy. The second was a debutante ball.

2. I saw Nolan Ryan’s 6th no hitter against the Oakland A’s, in Oakland, in 1990. However, I was 5-years-old at the time and we were living in the Bay Area. I was very confused and upset as to why the entire crowd was on its’ feet cheering for the other team.

3. I’m obsessed with the beach. There’s something about it that calms me. I especially like cold beaches too (think sweater and clam chowder).

4. That said, one time while at the beach in Galveston a stingray stung me and I had to go to the hospital. I’m still fearful every time I step into the ocean.

5. My first Spring Break experience was my junior year in high school when my friend’s parent accompanied us (ha!) to South Padre Island. We snuck in a club to see Vanilla Ice. We got kicked out.

6. I was a huge tomboy growing up and played a ton of sports. Soccer mainly, but volleyball, softball, basketball, track and competitive cheerleading. Yes, cheerleading is a sport.

7. It’s fairly well known I’m a Sooner. But I was brainwashed at an early age. My grandfather, mother and sister all attended OU. While in college at a different university, my brother even took an online course at OU just to say he attended as well.

8. My Dad is the smartest person I know. He’s a statistician and geneticist at Rice University in Houston. His research is changing lives.

9. One of my favorite places on earth is Globe Life Park in Arlington. I love all ballparks.

10. Anywhere from once to several times a week someone will ask my my ethnicity. Most people get it wrong.

11. I love crossword puzzles and do them all the time – in ink. But not the NY Times one. That scares me.

12. My best friend and I met when were 6 months old. 32 years later we still wear matching outfits.

13. My sister and are insanely close and talk/text constantly. Even though we’re 8 years apart, we look just alike and often times people think we’re twins. Or that she’s the older sister. She’s not.

14. I would cry if I met Julie Andrews. Or ask her for a hug.

15. I’m insanely clumsy and spill everything. One of my closest friends keeps a sippy cup at her house- for me.